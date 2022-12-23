NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Separately, Investec upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
