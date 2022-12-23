Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.01

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 4391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Andritz from €61.00 ($64.89) to €63.00 ($67.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

