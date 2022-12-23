Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Shares Down 4.4%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

