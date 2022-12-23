Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 33,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 83,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Zedge Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Zedge Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zedge by 39.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

