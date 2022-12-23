Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 33,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 83,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
