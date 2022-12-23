Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.93). 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.92).

Foresight VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £168.85 million and a P/E ratio of 637.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.13.

Foresight VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

