RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Down 0.2%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
