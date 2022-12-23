Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 2.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 5,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 45,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Gaucho Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaucho Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaucho Group by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Further Reading

