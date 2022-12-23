Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.74

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
