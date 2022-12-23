China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.
About China BlueChemical
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
