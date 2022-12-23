Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Shares Down 3.9%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.87. 2,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Topcon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

