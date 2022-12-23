Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.
Rotork Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.
