Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Down 3%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 28,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
