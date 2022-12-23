Lido DAO Tops One Day Volume of $14.77 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005364 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $745.55 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,548,991 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

