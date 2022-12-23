SmartFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $16,947.42 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.87 or 0.05344774 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00501151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,004.88 or 0.29693468 BTC.

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

