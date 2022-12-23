Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.22-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 2.3 %

PAYX stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

