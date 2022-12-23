Governance OHM One Day Trading Volume Hits $633,543.19 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $633,543.19 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,515.74 or 0.14923736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $900.87 or 0.05344774 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00501151 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,004.88 or 0.29693468 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOHMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.