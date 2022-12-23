Synapse (SYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.33 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Synapse has a market capitalization of $101.14 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.87 or 0.05344774 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00501151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,004.88 or 0.29693468 BTC.

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

