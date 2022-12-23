Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

Further Reading

