Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 10,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 206,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterdrop Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

