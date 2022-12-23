Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 2.4%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.58. 162,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,025,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

