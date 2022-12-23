Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 28.6%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 82,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 50,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.
Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.
