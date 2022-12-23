Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 28.6%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 82,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 50,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 209,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$808,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,092,300 shares of company stock worth $263,340.

(Get Rating)

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.