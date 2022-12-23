Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,916,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 22,424,250 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNA. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Insider Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $81,100.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,720,201 shares of company stock worth $21,438,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.