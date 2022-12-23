Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.65

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 57965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Pulse Seismic Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.57 million and a PE ratio of 41.75.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

