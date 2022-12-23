Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Down 2%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 1,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDRE shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $761.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.53.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.05%.

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $119,713.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,834.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,444 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $119,713.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,834.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,207 shares of company stock valued at $843,024. 52.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cadre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

