Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 17,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 719,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $720,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

