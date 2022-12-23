SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 161,602 shares.The stock last traded at $80.25 and had previously closed at $79.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,962 shares of company stock worth $198,498. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.