Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 2.7%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 12.41 and last traded at 12.47. 1,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 177,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 13.30.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The company had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,213,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,176,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

