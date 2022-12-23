Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $272.82

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $272.82, but opened at $286.74. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $282.77, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

