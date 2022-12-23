DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 8.1%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 18,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 783,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $705.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.65.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
DocGo
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
