Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 45,359 shares.The stock last traded at $224.30 and had previously closed at $221.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.40.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

