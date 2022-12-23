Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 25,670 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $16.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.
Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 459,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
