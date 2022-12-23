Versarien (LON:VRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.38 ($0.11), with a volume of 952504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.12).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56.

About Versarien

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

