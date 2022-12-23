Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Up 6.9%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 3,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 256,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
