Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Up 6.9%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 3,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 256,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abcam by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abcam by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Abcam by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

