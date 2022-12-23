Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 37000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.
See Also
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.