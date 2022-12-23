MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.30

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 44097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
MannKind Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MannKind by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 576,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
