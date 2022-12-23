TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 2.1%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.70. 423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 315,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.
TORM Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.
TORM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM
About TORM
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.