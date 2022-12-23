TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 2.1%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.70. 423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 315,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

TORM Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

TORM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

About TORM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 966,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 7,393.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 859,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 39.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 412,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 14.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

