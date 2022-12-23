Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Symbotic Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 289.05% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

