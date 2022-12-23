Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,169 Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,169 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 261,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.38 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

