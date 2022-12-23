Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT opened at $241.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average of $249.54.

