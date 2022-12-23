Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,613,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,079,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $54.56 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

