The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 17.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BA opened at $188.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.18. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

