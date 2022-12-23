Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,827 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

