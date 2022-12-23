Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273,156 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $166,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF opened at $14.77 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.