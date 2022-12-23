Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 4,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 882,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 862,539 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,605,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth $2,586,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

