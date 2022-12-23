Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 249.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Balchem by 269.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Price Performance

Balchem stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $173.80.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.