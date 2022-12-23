American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Reduced by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.