Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.40) to GBX 9,890 ($120.14) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($160.35) to £125 ($151.85) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,321.55.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

