Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 417,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

