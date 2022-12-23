Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 462,387 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

