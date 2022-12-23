Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,256,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,611,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

